AP woman, two others held for supplying ganja

THENI

A special team led by two Inspectors from Theni district went in search of a woman in Andhra Pradesh and arrested her and two others for supplying ganja, said Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh here on Thursday.

In a statement, he said that the Myladampurai police had arrested M. Deivendran and D. Vaishnavkumar on August 9 and seized five kg of ganja. Based on their confession, the police realised that Rajalakshmi alias Rajakumari of Vishakapattinam had supplied the narcotic substance to the duo.

A special team zeroed in on the woman in Vishakapattinam recently. Subsequently the team secured M. Saravanan, 24, of Namakkal district and S Saran, 21, of Erode district. A goods vehicle from them was seized and they were arrested.

In Theni district, the SP said out of 23 calls received on the special number, three cases were registered. The police seized properties in connection with three cases so far. The police team led by Inspectors Saravanan (Kadamalaikundu) and Jothi Babu (PEW, Uthamapalayam) were appreciated for their work.