A.P. woman arrested for supplying ganja to drug-peddlers in Usilampatti

March 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Madurai

During interrogation, the accused had revealed that they had procured the narcotic substance from Ms. Geetha.

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police have arrested from Andhra Pradesh S. Geetha (26) of Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada for supplying ganja to four ganja peddlers of Usilampatti. She was caught with 69 kg of ganja.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that a team of police from Usilampatti Town police raided the cremation yard of Mamamarathupatti Colony on March 12.

The team found that four persons with 24 kg ganja. The identified S. Suresh (29) of Kamayagoundanpatti of Theni, B. Saravanan of Melamadai, G. Prasad of Annamarpatti in Usilampatti and T. Nagendran (28) of Karukattanpatti.

The police arrested them and sent them to judicial custody.

The SP formed a special team led by Chekkanoorani Inspector of Police, Sivasakthi and Usilampatti Town Sub-Inspector of Police, Arun, who went to Andhra Pradesh and arrested Geetha with 69 kg of ganja on Saturday.

She was lodged in the Madurai Central Prison after being produced before a court.

