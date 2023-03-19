HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. woman arrested for supplying ganja to drug-peddlers in Usilampatti

During interrogation, the accused had revealed that they had procured the narcotic substance from Ms. Geetha.

March 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police have arrested from Andhra Pradesh S. Geetha (26) of Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada for supplying ganja to four ganja peddlers of Usilampatti. She was caught with 69 kg of ganja.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that a team of police from Usilampatti Town police raided the cremation yard of Mamamarathupatti Colony on March 12.

The team found that four persons with 24 kg ganja. The identified S. Suresh (29) of Kamayagoundanpatti of Theni, B. Saravanan of Melamadai, G. Prasad of Annamarpatti in Usilampatti and T. Nagendran (28) of Karukattanpatti.

The police arrested them and sent them to judicial custody.

During interrogation, the accused had revealed that they had procured the narcotic substance from Ms. Geetha.

The SP formed a special team led by Chekkanoorani Inspector of Police, Sivasakthi and Usilampatti Town Sub-Inspector of Police, Arun, who went to Andhra Pradesh and arrested Geetha with 69 kg of ganja on Saturday.

She was lodged in the Madurai Central Prison after being produced before a court.

Related Topics

Madurai / Tamil Nadu / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.