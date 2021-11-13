Antisocial element shot at by police

MADURAI

‘Kuruvi’ Vijay (27) of Shenbaga Thope near Anna Nagar was shot at by a police officer after he allegedly attacked a police team in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that Vijay, who is wanted in many grave crimes in Madurai, Cuddalore and other districts, was having liquor with his accomplice near his house on Saturday night. He spotted a woman going on a two-wheeler and he kidnapped her with an intention to rape her.

After the police received a call from the ‘100’, when a team from Anna Nagar police rushed to the spot, it was said Vijay threw stones at the police and threatened to attack them. Immediately, an officer fired at him below his knee.

He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital. A criminal case was registered against him, including kidnap of a woman, attempt to rape and attack police officers.

However, in another development, the family members of Vijay submitted a petition to the Collector on Saturday. The police came to their house and forcibly took him away for “investigation” and since then he was missing. Suddenly, at around 1.30 a.m., the police said that he had been admitted to the hospital, they mentioned in the petition and demanded registration of an attempt-to-murder case against the police.