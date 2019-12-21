Antisocial, associate nabbed in predawn operation

TIRUNELVELI

In a predawn operation, the police nabbed an antisocial heading a dreaded team that was operating in various parts of Tamil Nadu at Valliyoor in the small hours of Saturday.

Besides nabbing Murugan alias ‘Neeraavi’ Murugan from his hideout in a residential area of Valliyoor after firing a couple of rounds in air to warn the fleeing gang, a police team from Erode with the assistance of Valliyoor police also picked up his associate and car driver Raghunath. However, three persons, who were staying with Murugan, managed to escape.

Sources in police said Murugan of Neeraavimedu village near Puthiyamputhur in Thoothukudi district came to limelight after his mentor ‘wines’ Shankar was murdered by his rival gang. On becoming the head of the gang actually created by Shankar’s ‘mentor’ Kopparai, an antisocial in Thoothukudi, Murugan is facing more than 80 cases across Tamil Nadu, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, burglary, extortion etc.

After the Tamil Nadu police intensively started searching for Murugan and his associates, he shifted his base to Andhra Pradesh where he married Revathi of Renigunta, and was arrested there in 2015. On being released on bail, he went underground to restart his nefarious activities in Tamil Nadu again. When he abducted Shakthivel of Aappakoodal in 2018 for ransom, a police team raided his hideout at Vennanthur in Namakkal district when Murugan’s associates ‘Mettur’ Elango and Praveen Kumar were arrested while Murugan escaped.

The police, only on grilling Elango and Praveen Kumar, got the entire information about Murugan’s activities and a 12-member special team was formed to nab the fleeing criminal. As the team got information about Murugan’s movement at Valliyoor, the team, led by Bhavani Inspector Devendran, camped in the small town in Tirunelveli district and found that he was hiding in a house with his associates on Sundara Vinayagar Street close to the Akkasaalai Vinayagar Temple.

As the team, with the assistance of Valliyoor police, launched the operation, Murugan and his associates tried to escape in two cars. As the car in which Murugan was sitting got stuck in a drainage channel, he was nabbed along with driver Raghunath. When his associates fled in another car, police fired in air to stop the fleeing criminals. After abandoning the car in the residential area, the occupants escaped under the cover of darkness.

Along with the two cars, Murugan and Raghunath were taken to Valliyoor police station from where the duo were reportedly taken to Bhavani in the night itself. Mr. Devendran has filed a complaint with the Valliyoor police accusing Murugan of having attacked him while being detained.