Antique dealer seeks bail

MADURAI

Antique dealer Subash Chandra Kapoor, currently lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison in judicial custody in connection with idol theft cases, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking bail on health grounds.

Justice V. Bharathidasan directed the Idol Wing CID police to file their response and adjourned the hearing till September 29. The petitioner, a cancer survivor, said that he was 71 years old and was suffering from health problems.

He was remanded in judicial custody in 2012. In 2008, he had displayed idols in his art gallery ‘Art of Past’ in the US, following which he was accused of stealing idols from India, based on a confession statement by a co-accused.

A ‘red corner’ notice was issued against him in 2011, and subsequently he was arrested in Germany. He was handed over to the Indian government in 2012.