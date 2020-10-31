Anticipatory bail granted to Sub-Registrars

31 October 2020 22:26 IST

Madurai Principal Sessions Judge G. Ilangovan has granted anticipatory bail to two Sub-Registrars, G. Arun Prasath and S. Sathasivam, who apprehended arrest by Dindigul District Crime Branch Police on charges of registering documents without prior verification.

Principal Sessions Judge Ilangovan observed that it was alleged that the two Sub-Registrars registered disputed documents. Title was a matter that could not be decided by the criminal court but only by the civil court.

Though it was strongly contended that the two registered the documents without proper verification, the judge said that whether the petitioners acted with criminal intention at the time of discharging their duty was a matter of trial.

Advertising

Advertising

The judge granted anticipatory bail to the two Sub-Registrars considering the nature of allegations levelled against the petitioners and taking into account the title dispute with regard to the documents registered.

The police contended that the petitioners registered the sale deed without verifying the encumbrance certificate as well as original documents, parent documents, death certificate and legal heirs certificate and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The petitioners said that they did not commit any offence.