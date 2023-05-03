Anti-Sterlite protestors detained for blocking road

May 03, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police detained 98 anti-Sterlite protestors including 52 women for blocking the busy Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai National Highway on Tuesday.

The anti-Sterlite protestors staged an agitation here on Tuesday as the Supreme Court is taking up the case pertaining to plea for permission to carry out maintenance work in the sealed Sterlite Copper manufacturing unit here on April 4. They said the State government should not agree in the Supreme Court to give permission for removing waste from the factory premises and dismantle the copper manufacturing unit permanently.

As the protestors from MDMK, SDPI, VCK and a group of women from Pandaarampatti village took out a procession towards the Collectorate, they were stopped at the entrance by the police, who told them that only five members would be allowed inside to submit their petition.

Rejecting the police’s instruction, the protestors blocked vehicular traffic on the busy Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai National Highway causing traffic jam along this road. After the talks with the protestors failed, the police detained 98 people including 52 women.