Anti-Sterlite protest firing: Collectorate staff depose

23 November 2020 18:13 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

As the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in which 13 persons were killed commenced its inquiry on Monday after a gap of two months, 5 Collectorate staff deposed.

When violence and arson erupted in the anti-Sterlite protests organised on May 22, 2018 near the Collectorate, police fired at the protesters in which 13 persons were killed. As Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission was set up to probe the firing, 512 witnesses have so far deposed in the past 21 sittings. The present sitting is likely to go up to November 27.

