Anti-socials will be dealt with an iron hand, says DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday said that the police would deal with an iron hand against anti-social elements including usurers and those conducting kangaroo courts.

The DGP reviewed the law and order situation with senior officers from the south zone at the office of the Commissioner of Police (Madurai City).

Following heinous crimes reported in a few southern districts in the recent past including the murder of a building contractor in Thalaiyoothu in Tirunelveli district two days ago by an armed gang, Mr Sylendra Babu told the officers to deal with anti-socials as per the law. “If warranted, detain habitual offenders under the Goondas Act,” he stressed.

Similarly, complaints such as ‘katta panchayat’ (kangaroo court) and those who exploited gullible people by lending money at exorbitant rates of interests shall also be booked. “Do not show any leniency,” was the message he conveyed to the officers.

The DGP also pointed to the rising complaints of ganja sale. The SPs in the district should form exclusive micro teams and based on intelligence inputs, ganja sellers should be detained.

Mr. Sylendra Babu presented cash awards to 18 two-wheeler patrol teams of police personnel in Madurai City and Madurai Rural District for their commendable work in nabbing the suspects, who had indulged in criminal offences. Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) Prem Anand Sinha, DIG (Madurai Range) Kamini and SP (Madurai) Baskaran gave an outline about the policemen who had been responsible for the action.

During the meeting, he also gave away ₹50,000 to the family of a Special Sub-Inspector Jothiraj of Theni district, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and mucormycosis.