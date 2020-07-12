Anti-socials, tipplers unleash fear, panic in residential area

Residents, especially women, of Bharani Nagar in Vannarpet are living in fear for the past few months as drunkards and anti-socials gather near their houses at night to consume liquor and narcotic substances.
The area mostly comprises middle class families and the residents do not venture out of their homes after 7 p.m. The intruders make their way into the area from North Bypass Road in bikes and cars and take refuge amid the thick thorny bushes. Some of the cars carry flags of either political parties or caste outfits.
“After consuming liquor, they scream, dance and fight until 1 a.m., especially during weekends. A few residents who objected were threatened. In one case, the drunkards pelted stones on the house of a government employee and broke the windows,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.
An old ragpicker visits the area every morning and collects the empty liquor bottles, said a government employee who lives close to the bushes.
In the event of any threat to their safety or any problem in their locality, residents may call City Intelligence Section 0462 – 2970057 or 0462 – 2571028 round the clock for immediate assistance, police say.
