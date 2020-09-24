Anti-rabies vaccination camp on September 28

Madurai

24 September 2020 20:40 IST

A free anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs and cats will be held at Government veterinary polyclinic at Tallakulam on September 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

All dogs and cats aged more than 100 days are eligible and will also receive a certificate after the vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

All COVID-19 related safety precautions will be completely followed, said a press release from the polyclinic.