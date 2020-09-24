Madurai

Anti-rabies vaccination camp on September 28

A free anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs and cats will be held at Government veterinary polyclinic at Tallakulam on September 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

All dogs and cats aged more than 100 days are eligible and will also receive a certificate after the vaccination.

All COVID-19 related safety precautions will be completely followed, said a press release from the polyclinic.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 8:41:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/anti-rabies-vaccination-camp-on-september-28/article32688212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story