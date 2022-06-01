Anti-poaching awareness rally held

Staff Reporter June 01, 2022 18:35 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

To mark World Dugong Day, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Thondi, Ramanathapuram, organised an anti-poaching awareness rally on Saturday.

The rally was taken out from the satellite campus of Alagappa University to a private school in Thondi spanning 2.7 km.

District Forest Officer Jagdish Sudhakar Bakan and Deputy Director of Fisheries E Kathavarayan released the ‘Save Dugong’ app developed by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in collaboration with WII.

The app promotes and provides a monetary reward to fishermen for their good deeds in releasing accidentally captured dugongs.

In 2016, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change through the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) sanctioned ₹1 crore to recover four endangered species in India including the Dugong, to the WII, Dehradun.

“Dugongs, also known as sea cows, are herbivorous marine mammals that live in the seagrass habitat feeding on tender seagrass leaves that have high nitrogen and low fibre content, such as Halophila and Halodule species,” said Rukmini Shekar, project fellow.

The Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar coast host only about 150 dugongs currently, said R Sreyasa, project assistant, WII.

“The threats to dugongs are habitat destruction, collision with fishing boats, accidental capture in fishing nets which suffocates a dugong to death because dugongs have a very short breath-holding capacity of six to eight minutes and poaching mainly for meat, highly prevalent in the Tamil Nadu coast,” she added.

Researchers, project assistants, students and volunteers participated in the event.