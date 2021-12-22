Anti-plastics awareness vehicle flagged off

Collector K. Senthil Raj flags off an anti-plastic awareness vehicle campaign at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

22 December 2021 21:07 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off an anti-plastics awareness vehicle here on Wednesday.

Dr. Senthil Raj said production, stocking, sale and use of one-time use-and-throw plastic products such as carry bags, plastic coated plates, plastic tumblers, plastic packaging materials, plastic water packets, plastic straw, plastic banners, plastic flags etc. had been banned across the State.

Since the High Court and the National Green Tribunal were against the use of these products causing serious pollution to the environment, the ban was being strictly enforced across the State.

To encourage the public to use eco-friendly products and boycott the one-time use-and-throw plastic products, the awareness programmes were being organised, Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The vehicle will visit all villages across the district to create anti-plastic awareness among the villagers.