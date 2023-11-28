‘Anti-people policies and outright sale of public sector undertakings have led to large-scale unemployment’

November 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of various trade unions and farmers’ associations staged a demonstration here on Tuesday in protest against skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and unemployment.

The protestors said the prices of essential commodities, life-saving drugs, agro-inputs and fuel were increasing in an unprecedented manner, thanks to the pro-rich and anti-people taxing policies of the union government. The unjustifiable Goods and Service Tax being slapped on fuel should be slashed. Since unemployment and loss of jobs due to anti-people policies and outright sale of public sector undertakings had left several lakhs of families in poverty, the Centre should think of expanding public distribution system by allocating more food grain, cooking oil, etc.

Free education, quality healthcare, protected drinking water, etc., should be ensured even in remote corners of the country. Since New Education Policy 2020 is against the welfare of poor students and is favouring private educational institutions, it should be scrapped. While minimum procurement price for all farm produce should be fixed, the Centre should fix ₹26,000 as minimum monthly salary.

Since landless farmers are working in leased lands for decades, the Centre should formulate laws ensuring lands for these poor farmers. Crop insurance scheme should be extended to all crop since climate change and consequent erratic monsoons are causing a range of new diseases in the crop. The minimum number of days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme should be increased to 200 days a year and the minimum daily wage fixed as ₹600.

Since unorganised sector labourers switch over to new vocation according to their convenience and market demand, the government should simplify the procedure of moving from one welfare board to the other.

“Above all, the Centre should reintroduce the old pension scheme after trashing the new contributory pension scheme,” the protestors said.