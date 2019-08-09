Anti-people Bills passed without debate: SDPI

As many as 155 Social Democratic Party of India cadre, including 37 women, were arrested whens they attempted to lay siege to State Bank of India’s Palayamkottai branch on Friday evening in protest against the Centre’s “anti-people policies,” including annulling of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

SDPI’s State secretary Ahmed Navavi, while addressing the protestors, said the Centre was pursing “anti-people policies” and passing “anti-people Bills” without any debate in the Parliament. Though these Bills had undermined the State autonomy and diluted important clauses in the Right to Information Act, they were passed without any debate.

Now, Jammu and Kashmir State had been carved into two while withdrawing the special status accorded to it.

“Enjoying a majority in the Parliament, the BJP-led union government is smashing all democratic institutions, Indian Constitution and imposing its ambitions through passing controversial Bills. The Narendra Modi-led government, which is craving for more draconian powers, has surpassed the British and Adolf Hitler’s fascist regime. Hence, Indians have to start an independent struggle again,” Mr. Ahmed said.