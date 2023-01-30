ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Leprosy Day observed

January 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Students taking out a leprosy awareness rally in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The National Anti-Leprosy Day was observed in the district on Monday where Collector V. Vishnu flagged off an awareness rally.

After flagging off the rally, he said that special screening camps and awareness programmes were being organised across the district to create awareness among the public of leprosy and to identify new patients, if any.

Nursing school students participating in a rally in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

While 38 new patients were identified in 2021 – 2022, 51 persons had tested positive between April 2022 and December 2022. In Tirunelveli city, 10 new patients, including 7 school students, have been identified.

“Since the combined drug regimen for leprosy is giving desirable results, these patients are being administered with the medicines and due reviews are being done to ascertain the progress,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector said that the monthly assistance of ₹ 2,000 and equipment meant for leprosy patients could be availed from Assistant Director (Leprosy), Tiruneveli Medical College Hospital premises, Palayamkottai, on Mondays.

Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul was present.

On behalf of the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Anti-Leprosy Day was observed in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where Dean M. Ravichandran administered the pledge. Head, Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, TVMCH, P. Nirmala Devi, and senior faculty members participated.

In Thoothukudi, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan flagged off the National Anti-Leprosy Day awareness rally at Nursing College.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US