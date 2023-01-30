Anti-Leprosy Day observed

January 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The National Anti-Leprosy Day was observed in the district on Monday where Collector V. Vishnu flagged off an awareness rally.

After flagging off the rally, he said that special screening camps and awareness programmes were being organised across the district to create awareness among the public of leprosy and to identify new patients, if any.

While 38 new patients were identified in 2021 – 2022, 51 persons had tested positive between April 2022 and December 2022. In Tirunelveli city, 10 new patients, including 7 school students, have been identified.

“Since the combined drug regimen for leprosy is giving desirable results, these patients are being administered with the medicines and due reviews are being done to ascertain the progress,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector said that the monthly assistance of ₹ 2,000 and equipment meant for leprosy patients could be availed from Assistant Director (Leprosy), Tiruneveli Medical College Hospital premises, Palayamkottai, on Mondays.

Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul was present.

On behalf of the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Anti-Leprosy Day was observed in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where Dean M. Ravichandran administered the pledge. Head, Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, TVMCH, P. Nirmala Devi, and senior faculty members participated.

In Thoothukudi, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan flagged off the National Anti-Leprosy Day awareness rally at Nursing College.