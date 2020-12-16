Anti-farm law protests held

16 December 2020 19:21 IST

The All Indian Kisan Sabha’s wait-in protest in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Farm Act continued in front of the Collectorate for the third day on Wednesday.

The protestors, who started their agitation in front of the Collectorate, raised slogans against the Acts and demanded its unconditional and immediate repeal. The police arrested 55 persons including 7 women.

Terming the farm laws as designed in favour of corporates for robbing the farmers of their produce and even their small holdings in due course, the protestors said it should be withdrawn completely instead of making any corrections or amendments in it.

In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 125 persons, including 13 women, when the organised a wait-in in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday.

In Tenkasi, Opposition parties including the DMK, MDMK, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai staged demonstration near the Collectorate campus.