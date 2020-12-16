Anti-farm law protests held

The All Indian Kisan Sabha’s wait-in protest in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Farm Act continued in front of the Collectorate for the third day on Wednesday.
The protestors, who started their agitation in front of the Collectorate, raised slogans against the Acts and demanded its unconditional and immediate repeal. The police arrested 55 persons including 7 women.
Terming the farm laws as designed in favour of corporates for robbing the farmers of their produce and even their small holdings in due course, the protestors said it should be withdrawn completely instead of making any corrections or amendments in it.
In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 125 persons, including 13 women, when the organised a wait-in in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday.
In Tenkasi, Opposition parties including the DMK, MDMK, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai staged demonstration near the Collectorate campus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath