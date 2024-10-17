GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-drugs club in educational institutions getting good response, says CoP

Published - October 17, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-drugs clubs, which are being opened in schools and colleges, are getting a good response, said Commissioner of Police (Madurai city) J. Loganathan here on Thursday.

Speaking at a three-day inaugural training programme on ‘Social defence issues for social work educators’ organised at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences (MISS) by National Institute of Social Defence, he said the police had been taking many steps to curtail narcotics substances and explained the measures to eradicate them.

Educators had an important role in disseminating the evils of drugs and creating awareness in society. There were many stakeholders and with a concerted effort the menace could be overcome.

Stating there were many issues concerning senior citizens, he said the police had multiple tasks such as conducting a search for missing persons, and upon tracing them, getting them admitted in genuine homes for the aged in the event of their being alone or homeless.

The police focussed not only on crime prevention and maintenance of law and order, but were also engaged in other issues in the larger interest of public, and abolishing drugs was accorded top priority, Mr. Loganathan said and appealed to educational institutions to be pro-active.

MISS secretary D.V. Dharmasingh presided. College Principal P Jayakumar welcomed. Faculty members and trainees participated in the inaugural session. M. Nishanth gave an overview of the three-day training programme. Assistant professor S. Charles proposed vote of thanks.cc

