Anti-Drug Clubs to be formed in all colleges in four districts: DIG

Anti-Drug Clubs would be formed in all the 256 colleges in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts, covered under Tirunelveli Police Range, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Pa. Moorthy.

At a meeting of principals of all colleges held here on Tuesday, Mr. Moorthy asked them to form the committees comprising students and teaching faculty as a prelude to form the clubs at the colleges.

“By November 15, we will have a seminar at the district level for the committee members to discuss the objective of the clubs, their functioning and the ways to work with the local police,” Mr. Moorthy said.

In the third phase, the police would conduct awareness programmes on the evils of drugs among all students of each college. “They would be a blend of speeches and cultural programmes on the menace of drugs so that the students could understand the gravity of the problem,” he added.

The DIG said the purpose of the clubs in colleges was to nip in the bud the prevalence of drugs among a few students. “This is aimed at preventing drug addiction getting spread among the students. The students should remember that drug addiction will not only ruin their lives, but also the peace of their families and others,” he added.

Superintendents of Police N. Silambarasan (Tirunelveli), Albert John (Thoothukudi), E. Sundaravathanam (Kanniyakumari) and V.R. Srinivasan (Tenkasi), Regional Director of Collegiate of Education A. Ravindran and Dean of Anna University (Tirunelveli campus) N. Shenbaga Vinayaga Moorthi were present.