Anti-drug awareness competitions for students in Madurai on August 12

Published - August 11, 2024 10:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

Madurai City Police will conduct various competitions for students of schools and colleges to create awareness of evils of drugs on August 12.

A statement said that the students would take anti-drug awareness pledge in all the schools and colleges. The students would participate in drawing, elocution and debates and the winners would be given prizes. Besides a documentary-making competition on anti-drug concepts would be held. Students and volunteers can participate in the competition and make video documentaries running for three to five minutes.

The documentaries can be mailed to copmctn@gmail.com or physically handed over at the Social Media Cell functioning at the City Police Office by 5 p.m. on August 18.

The first three winners would be given prizes and certificates by the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

