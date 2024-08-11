Anti-drug awareness competitions for students in Madurai on August 12

MADURAI

Madurai City Police will conduct various competitions for students of schools and colleges to create awareness of evils of drugs on August 12.

A statement said that the students would take anti-drug awareness pledge in all the schools and colleges. The students would participate in drawing, elocution and debates and the winners would be given prizes. Besides a documentary-making competition on anti-drug concepts would be held. Students and volunteers can participate in the competition and make video documentaries running for three to five minutes.

The documentaries can be mailed to copmctn@gmail.com or physically handed over at the Social Media Cell functioning at the City Police Office by 5 p.m. on August 18.

The first three winners would be given prizes and certificates by the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.