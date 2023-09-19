Anti-dengue operation: Madurai Corporation imposes ₹ 10,000 fine on two commercial establishments

September 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Madurai Corporation imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 each on two commercial establishments, including a popular textile showroom, on charges of breeding of Aedes aegypti, mosquitoes that cause dengue.

During a routine checking, domestic breeding checkers employed by the Corporation found mosquito-breeding sources like old tyres and and drums with stagnant water in Saravana Selvarathinam Stores and one Devendiran Workshop.

The Corporation Chief Health Officer S. Vinothkumar said that similar door-to-door checking would continue as part of anti-dengue activities. “Penal action would also continue against those who are found allowing breeding of mosquitoes,” he said.

A total of 530 domestic breeding checkers are conducting door-to-door checking.

“Usually, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed in artificially stagnant fresh water and not in ponds and lakes. So, all those sources should be destroyed to prevent breeding of mosquitoes,” Dr. Vinothkumar said.

He appealed to the people to comply with the Corporation’s advise as mosquitoes could breed in a few drops of water stagnant in coconut sheaths, old tyres, scraps, drums left open and plastic wastes could also cause dengue among the inmates of those houses.

Besides, people should be careful about the water tray in refridgerators, plastic plates kept under flower pots inside houses and the defunction water fountains in commercial establishments.

Similarly, people who have the habit of storing water in large drums should wash them thoroughly every week so that the larvae cannot breed in the drums. The drums with water should be properly covered.

The Corporation employees were using abate solutions by pouring them in fresh water stored in drums and overhead tanks.

Oil balls are put in sewage channels to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

While two indoor fogging machines are deployed in each of the five zones, five outdoor fogging machines are used in each zone.

“Intensive indoor fogging is carried out for three days in areas where dengue cases are identified,” he added.

He said that so far 11 dengue cases have been identified under Madurai city limits in September.