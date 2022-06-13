Anti-dengue operation intensified in Virudhunagar

Domestic breeding checkers to visit each house to check for mosquito breeding

With sporadic rain continuing, Virudhunagar district administration has intensified anti-dengue activities.

Chairing a review meeting here on Monday, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy appealed to the people not to allow water stagnation in their houses and leave water storage utensils and tanks uncovered to prevent breeding of aedis mosquitoes that caused dengue.

Water storage utensils should be cleaned with bleaching powder twice a week as a precautionary measure. The Collector instructed officials to ensure that commercial and government buildings should be kept clean without any room for mosquito breeding. People should ensure that old tyres and scrap materials were not left with water collecting in them.

Domestic breeding checkers had been deployed in all local bodies to make door-to-door visits to check for mosquito breeding in water stored in houses. They would carry abate solution to pour in water containers to prevent mosquito breeding. They would also check for fever cases, he said.

“Fogging would be taken up on priority in all areas where fever cases are reported, besides schools,” said Deputy Director of Health (Sivakasi) N. Kalusivalingam.

People who had fever should immediately visit primary health centres or hospitals. They should drink boiled water and get treatment only with registered medical practitioners, he said.

The Collector said people affected by dengue could be cured with proper treatment.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj and Deputy Director of Health (Virudhunagar) Yasodamani were among those who were present.