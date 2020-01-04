Madurai

Anti-CAA protestors held

Members of various groups staging a protest against CAA in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Members of various groups staging a protest against CAA in Thoothukudi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH

Police arrested 372 protestors, including 165 women, as they staged a demonstration here on Saturday evening against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without obtaining mandatory police permission.

As the protestors, including a few who spearheaded the anti-Sterlite agitation, participated in the demonstration held near VVD Signal, the police detained them and took them to a private marriage hall. They were released later.

While no case was registered against the women, who participated in the demonstration, the men agitators were booked later.

