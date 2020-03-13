Anti-CAA protesters release black balloons

Madurai

Hundreds of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters who were agitating for the 29th consecutive day on Friday, released black balloons at Mahaboopalayam here, to express their discontent over the State government for not passing a resolution against CAA.

While woman protesters released balloons near at Jinnah Thidal in Mahaboopalayam, men released balloons on top of the bridge leading to Periyar bus stand. The protesters said that this was one of the ways through which they are expressing their displeasure against the State government.

I. Haseena, a protester, said that they will continue their peaceful protests until the government passes a resolution against CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens in the Assembly.

“These are all not only against Muslims, but also anti-minorities. Asking people to submit documents to prove their citizenship has created fear and anxiety among the people. Hence, we will continue our protests in a peaceful manner until the State government passes a resolution,” she said.