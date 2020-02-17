Anti-CAA protest continues in Madurai

Condemning the police action on anti-CAA protesters in Chennai on February 14, hundreds of people continued their protest for the third day at Mahaboopalayam here on Sunday, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The protest, which started on Friday night, saw hundreds of protesters raising anti-CAA and azadi slogans through day and night. The protesters, who were predominantly Muslim women, raised slogans against the government for the police action on protesters in Chennai on Friday. “On that day, police used brutal force against women protesters. All these years, women from our locality had not participated in any protests. But, this incident has inspired women throughout the State to come onto streets, to raise their voice against this atrocity,” said S. Sharmila Banu, a protester. She also added that women had come out for the sake of a secure future for their children.

S. Hussain Ali Khan, another protester, said that the police attempted to suppress a peaceful protest by using force, which was against democratic principles. He also demanded action against officials who brutally attacked the protesters.

He said that the protests would continue until the government repeals CAA. “Several State governments, including Kerala, have passed resolutions against the CAA. We want Tamil Nadu government to follow suit. The CAA, proposed NRC and NPR are not only anti-Muslim, but they are also anti-minorities. Hence, we want the government to withdraw them,” he said.