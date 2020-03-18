Sivananda Tapovanam is conducting an Antaryoga session on March 22 at their office in Thoppur.
The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. President of Sivananda Tapovanam Swami Sivananda Sundarananda and Sri Math Swami Satyananda Maharaj of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam, Thirupparaithurai, will attend. Only the first 50 persons with sound health condition will be allowed to participate. For further details, contact: 0452-2624265 or 9894745240.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.