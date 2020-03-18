Sivananda Tapovanam is conducting an Antaryoga session on March 22 at their office in Thoppur.

The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. President of Sivananda Tapovanam Swami Sivananda Sundarananda and Sri Math Swami Satyananda Maharaj of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam, Thirupparaithurai, will attend. Only the first 50 persons with sound health condition will be allowed to participate. For further details, contact: 0452-2624265 or 9894745240.