Another worker dies in fireworks unit blast

07 March 2020 20:12 IST

Excessive heat may have led to accident

Mariappan, a worker from Ramanathapuram near Kazhgumalai, succumbed to injuries at government medical college hospital here on Saturday. With this, the toll rose up to two. The manager of the firm has been arrested.

On Friday, in an accident at a private fireworks unit near Thiruvenkatam, a worker identified as Sevuka Pandian, 30, of Seekampatti died on the spot.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that excessive heat conditions in the area caused the fire and triggered the accident, a fire officer said and added that further probe was underway.

Sankarankoil DSP Balasundar, who visited the spot, said the fireworks unit had licence issued by the District Revenue Officer. There were close to 40 workers and the unit was engaged in manufacturing fancy crackers for many years.

The blast, which occurred around noon, resulted in the instant death of a worker, while Mariappan suffered grievous injuries. Fire tenders from Sankarankoil, Kazhugumalai and Vembakottai were pressed into service to douse the flames. Heavy smoke inside the shed led to delay in putting out the fire.

Mariappan was initially admitted to Sankarankoil GH and subsequently taken to Kovilpatti GH, where the doctors suggested that the patient get admitted in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. He died of his injuries in the forenoon on Saturday.

Sankarankoil Inspector Balasundar said they registered a case against the owner of the firm, Selvaraj, and manager, Marichami, who was arrested. Further investigation is on.