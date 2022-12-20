Another Sub-Registrar placed under suspension in Tenkasi

December 20, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TENKASI

Close on the heels of suspension of two Sub-Registrars in the district, Sub-Registrar of Paavoorchathram has also been placed under suspension for alleged violations in registration of lands.

Sources in the Department of Registration said complaints were received from the public that Sub-Registrar, Paavoorchathram, Vasanthi, had registered the housing plots in unapproved layouts in violation of the norms. Preliminary inquiries conducted in this connection had prima facie evidence and so she was placed under suspension on Tuesday.

“A comprehensive investigation is going on against the violations committed by Vasanthi in the registration of plots. If more evidence is collected, due action will follow,” the source said.

Only on September 29, Sub-Registrar – I, Tenkasi, Mani, was arrested for allegedly registering land documents which were reportedly supported by fake documents. Again on December 15, Sub-Registrar (in charge), Tenkasi, Manikandan and Sub-Registrar (in charge), Surandai Umashankar were placed under suspension for similar violations.

“When Minister for Registration Murthy chaired a review meeting in Tirunelveli, problems pertaining to the registration of lands, especially the plots in unapproved layouts, were discussed in detail. Based on the guidance from the Minister, the suspensions are being made,” the sources said.