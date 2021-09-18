Another mega vaccination camp today

After vaccinating around 1.15 lakh people across the district on a single day during last Sunday’s vaccination drive, another mega camp has been planned for Sunday.

Special vaccination camps will be held at 1,150 centres in rural and urban areas of the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The district administration has urged all people aged 18 and above to make use of the opportunity to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. They must bring their Aadhaar card for on-the-spot registration.

A three-member team - a trained medical professional to vaccinate the people, one data entry operator to register the details and a mobiliser to help people move in and out of the centres - will man each centre.

In the last week exercise, of the 1.15 lakh vaccinated, 1,950 were inoculated at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, 1,731 at other government hospitals across the district, 68,058 in rural centres and 43,995 people at centres within the Corporation limits.