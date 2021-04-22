Another gold burglary in rural Madurai

Madurai

22 April 2021 22:05 IST

Close on the heels of the 74-sovereign gold burglary in Tirumangalam on Tuesday, Madurai district has registered another major gold theft near Alanganallur on Wednesday.

According to police, 51 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹15,000 were stolen from from the house of Revenue Inspector Ganesan at his house in Vadipatti. The police said that since Ganesan was posted in Tiruchi district, the couple were living in Thuvarankurichi. They used to visit their house at Melachinnampatti here now and then.

When they were away, thieves broke into the house and decamped with the valuables.

Alanganallur police are investigating.