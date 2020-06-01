Another day, another train

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Monday said 139 migrant workers from Ramanathapuram district were mobilised and sent by five buses to Virudhunagar, from where they would board a special train to Bihar.

Similarly, 783 persons, all from West Bengal, were sent by a special train to their native State.

All passengers were screened and provided with food and water at the railway station.

At Madurai railway junction, 411 migrants from West Bengal boarded the special train from Ramanathapuram. Migrants from Sivaganga, Dindigul and Virudhunagar also boarded at the junction.