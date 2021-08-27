Another couple granted bail in illegal child adoption case

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to another couple accused in the Madurai illegal child adoption case. Similar to the other couple accused in the case, they had believed that they had legally adopted the child.

The key accused in the case is Idhayam Trust Director G.R. Sivakumar and his accomplice Madarsha. They had sold at least two infants to two different couples stating that they would be completing legal formalities later.

The accused in the case have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Sivakumar was nabbed by the police when he was on the way to Kerala.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail to the couple, days after the court had also granted bail to the other couple accused in the case. The fact that the couple were childless and applied for adoption through various modes were taken into account by the court.

Following an enquiry it was revealed that a woman who was unable to maintain her children handed them over to the home run by Idhayam Trust. Sivakumar claimed that one infant died of COVID-19 and he instead sold the infant.

He said the infant was infected with COVID-19 and he would take the child for treatment. He then told the woman that the infant died and the final rites were performed as per COVID-19 protocol. Suspecting the activities of Sivakumar, the woman lodged a complaint.

Sivakumar sold the child to the couple and said that all legal formalities would be completed. He told them that there was a delay in completing formalities as courts were not functioning due to the pandemic situation.

Believing him they signed the documents and took the infant with them, the couple said. The court was told that the investigation in the case was yet to be completed. The court granted bail to the couple with conditions.