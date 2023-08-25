ADVERTISEMENT

Another accused in Sattankulam custodial deaths case seeks bail

August 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Suspended Inspector of Police, S. Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed CBI to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks. Earlier, on June 30, the High Court granted three months additional time, from the date of the presiding officer of the court assuming office, to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case

Following the vacancy in the post of the presiding officer, the case was being heard by the Additional District Judge for CBI cases as additional charge. The court was told that the presiding officer had assumed office on August 22.

