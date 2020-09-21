Madurai

Another AC bus shelter for Madurai

This air-conditioned bus shelter, inaugurated near COVID-19 speciality wing of Madurai GRH on Monday, can seat 15 passengers.

This air-conditioned bus shelter, inaugurated near COVID-19 speciality wing of Madurai GRH on Monday, can seat 15 passengers.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Madurai North MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inaugurated an air-conditioned bus shelter in front of COVID-19 speciality wing of Government Rajaji Hospital here on Monday.

The bus shelter was constructed at a cost of ₹10 lakh allocated from the MLA Development Constituency fund. It can seat up to 15 people. The city already has a similar facility in front of Tamukkam grounds.

The MLA also inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants installed through the Constituency Development fund. The plants cost ₹12.60 lakh each. One was installed at Jawaharpuram and the next on Muniyandikoil Street. Each plant can process up to 1,000 litres of borewell water in an hour, a Corporation release said .

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2020 6:11:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/another-ac-bus-shelter-for-madurai/article32661358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story