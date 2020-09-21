Another AC bus shelter for Madurai

Madurai North MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inaugurated an air-conditioned bus shelter in front of COVID-19 speciality wing of Government Rajaji Hospital here on Monday.

The bus shelter was constructed at a cost of ₹10 lakh allocated from the MLA Development Constituency fund. It can seat up to 15 people. The city already has a similar facility in front of Tamukkam grounds.

The MLA also inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants installed through the Constituency Development fund. The plants cost ₹12.60 lakh each. One was installed at Jawaharpuram and the next on Muniyandikoil Street. Each plant can process up to 1,000 litres of borewell water in an hour, a Corporation release said .