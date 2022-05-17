Annual Summer Festival in Kodaikanal to be held from May 24 to June 2

The 59th Flower Show will be held between May 24 and 29

Bryant Park, near Kodaikanal Lake, will be the venue for the two festivals. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A six-day Flower Show as well as the 10-day Annual Summer Festival (Kodai Vizha) 2022 would commence in Kodaikanal on May 24, said Collector S. Visakan.

The two festivals will be held at Bryant Park, near Kodaikanal Lake, and will conclude on June 2, the Collector said in a statement.

The 59 th Flower Show will be held between May 24 and 29, conducted by the Horticulture Department. The summer festival, organised by the Department of Tourism, will have various entertainment activities, including rural folk art programmes, dog shows, traditional sports and athletic events, fishing competitions and decorative boat processions.

The arrangements for the Flower Show began last month. All ornamental and flowering plants have bloomed, awaiting its visitors, said M. Sivabalan, Horticulture Officer, Kodaikanal.

At the Rose Garden, around 1,500 varieties of roses and a variety of flowers, including balsam, begonia, calendula, delphinium, marigold, pink aster, pansy, petunia and salvia, have been planted and carefully nurtured, he added.

Arranged structures composed of up to 25,000 flowers will be set up as one of the main attractions of the Flower Show along with various vegetable carvings, said Mr. Sivabalan. Lilium plants from the Netherlands have been imported for the show, which will be the second time after 2019.

The festival will also have private stalls selling natural products like honey. The festival is expected to increase the footfall of tourists thereby boosting the local economy as the entry of visitors to Kodaikanal was banned for the past two years, owing to COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions.

Tourists appealed to the authorities concerned to regulate traffic on the main roads during the festival as roadside shops choke vehicular movement. The park charges ₹30 for adults and ₹15 for kids as entry fees.

To know more about the festival, contact the officials of the Tourism Department on 04542-241675/9176995868 and the Deputy Director of Horticulture on 9092861549.