Aswath sings in praise of Goddess Meenakshi

The 68th anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam started off at the Lakshmi Sundaram Hall here on Thursday with a Carnatic music concert by R. Aswath Narayanan, who sang to the accompaniment of M.A. Krishnasamy on the violin, Palladam Ravi on the mrudangam, and Vazhapallli Krishnakumar on the ghatam.

Aswath, after invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa, started his concert with a Lalgudi Jayaraman’s ‘Innam en manam ariydavar pola’ in Raga Charukesi. It was followed by ‘Shobhillu saptasvara’ by Thyagaraja in Raga Jaganmohini, in which he praises the divine forms of the seven musical notes, which glow in the navel, heart, neck, tongue and nose of the human body.

In quick succession, he sang the viruttam from Kandhar Alangaram by Arunagirinathar, ‘Vizhikkuthunai,’ before the song by Papanasam Shivan in Raga Varaali, ‘Kaa vaa vaa Kanda vaa vaa’ on Palanimalai Murugan.

Shyama Shastri’s ‘Marivere gati’ in Anandabhairavi was his next selection in which the composer pleads with the presiding deity of Madurai, Goddess Meenakshi, to protect him as there is nobody else to do it.

Niroshta, a rare raga, which, in Carnatic music classification, is called audava (meaning ‘of 5’), does not contain madhyamam and panchamam (literal meaning - without the lips), for the song ‘Raja raja radhite’ by Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar, was well received by the rasikas.

The main raga of the evening for Aswath was Purvi Kalyani/Gamakakriya, for the song ‘Meenakshi me mudam dehi’ by Muthuswami Dikshitar. The intricate Purvikalyani alapana that followed was again unhurried. He handled this delicate Vakra Shadava-Sampurna raga with precision. On the violin, Krishnasamy offered an equally charming and benign exposition. The thani by Palladam Ravi and Vazhapalli Krishnamumar was unique and was applauded by the audience.

The final songs, which included ‘Enna solli azhaithal’ by Ambujam Krishna in Kanada and Chandrashekhara in Raga Sindhubhairavi by Anai Vaidyanatha Iyer provided an apt conclusion to the first day’s concert.

Padmanabhan S.