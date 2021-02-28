Annual Literary Day celebrated

The Department of English of Lady Doak College celebrated ‘Arcadia,’ the Annual Literary Day, on Saturday. The theme was ‘Contemporary Indian fiction in English.’

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entire event was streamed live to students online. Amrit Sen, professor of English at Visva-Bharati University at Santiniketan in West Bengal, was the guest of honour.

Various competitions were conducted for students in which many colleges participated. The winners were announced at the end of the event. Certificates will be sent to the participants through email.