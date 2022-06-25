Annual inspection of school buses conducted

A total of 456 school vehicles were inspected at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Saturday.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) G. Vanitha inspected the vehicles upon the instructions of Commissioner of Transport L Nirmalraj and Joint Transport Commissioner Madurai Pon Senthilnathan.

Fitness stickers were stuck on 429 school vehicles by the inspection team while 27 vehicles were not awarded fitness certificates as they did not have medicines in their first-aid boxes, expired fire extinguishers, damaged steps, defects in emergency exits and alike.

The owners of vehicles that did not pass the test were asked to rectify the errors and visit their Regional Transport Offices to get checked.

The drivers and conductors of school vehicles were sensitised to the importance of road safety and were asked to travel safely on roads thinking the schoolchildren as their own with responsibility.

Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Thirumalai Kumar, Regional Transport Officers of North, South and Central zones, eight vehicle inspectors and others were present.