Annual inspection of school buses conducted in Madurai

May 25, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of school reopening, authorities inspected school buses in Madurai district on Thursday. A total of 504 school buses and vehicles were inspected at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds here.

A team comprising Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika, officials of the Transport and Fire and Rescue Services departments and Motor Vehicle Inspectors inspected the vehicles.

The officials checked whether the vehicles had CCTV cameras, GPS systems, speed governors, first-aid boxes, fire extinguishers, emergency exits, safe seats, foot boards, doors and windows, and partition between driver’s seat and other occupants. Fitness certificates were issued to the vehicles that were maintained in a proper condition.

A total of 440 of the 504 school buses that were inspected were found to be fit and 64 vehicles were found to be defective.

The defects included missing of medicines in the first aid boxes, damaged steps and expired fire extinguishers. The fitness certificates were not issued to the vehicles with defects.

The officials directed the owners of the vehicles to get the defects in the vehicles rectified. The officials said only if they got the defects rectified and got the fitness certificate from the Regional Transport Offices, the vehicles would be permitted to ply on the road.

The crew members were sensitised to the importance of road safety. The officials asked the drivers to drive the vehicles by strictly following safety instructions and guidelines as they were responsible for the safety of the children.

