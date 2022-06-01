Annual inspection of mechanised boats begins

Officials measuring a boat’s length during the annual inspection at the fishing harbour in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Thoothukudi

Annual inspection of mechanised fishing boats in Thoothukudi district began here on Wednesday.

A total of 10 teams of officials from the Department of Fisheries would inspect the mechanised boats for compliance of various regulations, checking records and sea worthiness of boats, said Joint Director of Fisheries, R. Amal Xavier.

Around 545 mechanised boats that are being operated from Thoothukudi fishing Harbour, Tharuvaikulam and Vembar would be inspected on two days till Thursday.

The officials would complete verification of boats whether they confirmed to the permitted maximum length of 24 metres by Thursday. The mechanised boats are permitted to have motors with an engine capacity of a maximum of 240 horse power.

"Basically our team will inspect whether the boats are sea-worthy, besides verifying the records like the registration of the boats and the fishing permits," he said.

Similarly the passbook for the boats that get 1,800 litres of diesel a month at a subsidised rate.

The subsidised diesel is provided for 10 months in a year excluding the two-month ban on fishing.

The VFH wireless communication equipment and satellite phones would also be checked for there working condition, Mr. Xavier said.