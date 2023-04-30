ADVERTISEMENT

Annual fishing festival held near Dindigul

April 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers of V.Kurumbapatti village near Gopalpatti in Dindigul district on Sunday took part in the annual traditional fishing festival held at Periya kanmoi.

Hundreds of men, women and children, along with residents from nearby hamlets, stood in knee-deep water to catch a variety of fish such as catla, veraal, katla and kendai. The fish were caught using traditional techniques and tools such as nets, hooks and ootha, while some used their sari and dhoti. Some did free-hand fishing as well.

The fish was then taken home to cook a feast but never to sell.

The villagers said the festival was held every year to promote communal harmony and the participants transcended beyond caste and class barriers. Every year, the tank was emptied of fish by the farming community before the sowing season in order to pray for good yield.

