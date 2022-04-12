Annual fishing ban begins on April 15

April 12, 2022 23:48 IST

The District Collectors of Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari have, in a press release, said the 61-day annual ban on sea fishing would commence on April 15.

Fisheries Department officials said the ban was to facilitate fish production and any violation of the order would lead to cancellation of licences of mechanised boats and their diesel subsidy. The ban would end on June 14, the release said.

