Annual fishing ban begins on April 15
The District Collectors of Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari have, in a press release, said the 61-day annual ban on sea fishing would commence on April 15.
Fisheries Department officials said the ban was to facilitate fish production and any violation of the order would lead to cancellation of licences of mechanised boats and their diesel subsidy. The ban would end on June 14, the release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.