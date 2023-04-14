ADVERTISEMENT

Annual fish ban period for 61 days begins from April 15: Collector

April 14, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen shall stay away from their fishing activities and not venture into the sea during the ban period either in the mechanised or country boats | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The annual 61-day ban on fishing on the Palk Bay area starts from April 15 to June 14 (both days inclusive), said Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Thursday.

In a press release, he said that fishermen must stay away from their fishing activities and not venture into the sea during the ban period either in the mechanised or country boats. The fishermen should ensure that the two month period facilitated breeding for fishes in the region.

Fishermen leader P Jesu Raja said that they would utilise the ban period to overhaul their boats and carry out repair works of the fishnets.

Fishermen in Rameswaram, Pamban, Mandapam and Thangachimadam said during the ban time, the price of fish may go upward by at least 50%.

Though the State government provided a meagre sum as allowance to the fishermen during the ban period, the fishermen associations in the region have been demanding for a hike of over ₹5,000 each.

