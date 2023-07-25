Annual festival of Our Lady of Snows Basilica to commence on Wednesday

July 25, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

All arrangements are in place for the start of the 441st annual feast of Our Lady of Snows Basilica that commences with the flag hoisting on Wednesday.

The procession of the flag carrying the image of Our Lady of Snows to be hoisted and the offerings were taken in customary procession to the church on Tuesday evening via St. Peter’s Church and Manal Street with former Rector of the Basilica Rev. Dr. Lerin De Rose, a master in sermons on Blessed Holy Mother, leading the procession from nearby Holy Cross Chapel.

Following the Holy Mass to be celebrated Most Rev. Fr. Stephen, Bishop of Thoothukudi Diocese at 7 a.m., the flag hoisting will be held.

After conducting the Golden Car Festival of Our Lady of Snows in 1806, 1872, 1879, 1895, 1905, 1908, 1926, 1947, 1955, 1964, 1977, 1982, 2000, 2007 and 2013, the aesthetically illuminated Basilica has geared-up for hosting the landmark fete for the 16th occasion.

“Since we’re celebrating the golden car festival this year, a Bishop will lead the Holy Mass everyday between July 26 and August 5,” said Rev. Fr. Kumar Raja, Rector, Our Lady of Snows Basilica.

Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasami visited the Basilica on Tuesday to review the arrangements made by the urban civic body in view of the celebrations. During informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Jegan said the a few lakh domestic and foreign devotees were expected to participate in the annual feast of Our Lady of Snows Basilica from July 26 to August 5. Hence, all roads around the shrine had been re-laid. Besides renovating all public toilets in the town, mobile toilets would be kept ready at 5 places and drinking water at 9 spots near the Basilica.

A total of 150 sanitary workers will be deployed around the church everyday to remove garbage and a medical centre has been established on the premises of the Basilica to attend any medical emergency.

The traders have been asked to avoid using polythene bags and surprise checks will be conducted to seize these banned products, Mr. Jegan said.

