Annual feast of Our Lady of Snows Basilica begins with flag hoisting

Thousands of devotees participated in the flag-hoisting of Our Lady of Snows Basilica held here on Friday that marked the commencement of 442nd annual feast of the shrine.

The first day celebrations started with rosary at 4.30 a.m. on Friday, which was followed by a series of Holy Masses. Following the Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop of Thoothukudi RC Diocese Most Rev. Stephen Antony at 7 a.m., the Bishop hoisted the flag.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, District Collector G. Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan participated in the flag-hoisting.

At 12 noon, Rev. Fr. Kumar Raja, former Rector of Our Lady of Snows Basilica adorned the statue of Blessed Holy Mother with the golden crown and the ornaments.

Eucharistic procession will be held on Sunday (July 28) at 6.15 p.m., with the Bishop leading the celebrations.

On August 4, Vespers, the liturgy of evening prayers, will be held at 7 p.m., which will be followed by the car procession within the shrine campus and the final day celebrations on August 5 will be marked by Holy Mass by Most Rev. Stephen Antony.

In the evening, the car procession along the streets will be held.

Rector of Our Lady of Snows Basilica Rev. Fr. Starwin and Assistant priest Rev. Fr. Balan and the parish council have made the arrangements.