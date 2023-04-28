ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Chithirai government exhibition to begin from Saturday

April 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst the ongoing Chithirai festival, the annual government exhibition in Tamukkam grounds will be inaugurated on Saturday, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has said.

The fair, organised by the State Information and Public Relations Department, is expected to be inaugurated by Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan at 5 p.m. in the presence of Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

According to a press release, over 27 stalls would be set up by government departments, including the School Education, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Police, Aavin, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board etc. The stalls would have on display welfare schemes rolled out and the works undertaken by each department in order to create awareness among the masses.

Apart from this, various entertainment features, musical performances and shops selling knick-knacks and useful household items will also be a part of the 45-day long exhibition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition would be open to the public between 3.45 p.m. and 10 p.m. The entry ticket is priced at ₹15 for adults and ₹10 for children.

The Collector, along with Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others, inspected the preparations under way at the Tamukkam grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US